WATCH Bangkok Shopping Plaza and Hotel Become Engulfed in Horrifying Blaze

A 57-floor hotel and shopping centre was consumed by fire in Bangkok, Thailand. One person died in the inferno and at least two have been injured, Thai state television channel PBS reported, referring to firefighters.

The fire occurred in the office section of the shopping centre building on the 8th floor, according to Bangkok Governor Assawin Kwanmuang.

It is reported that one person died and several were injured: two people who were cut off by the fire from the exits jumped out of seven-story windows onto the roof of a one-story extension to the building. One of them died, while the other is now in intensive care in critical condition.

There is/was a fire at #Bangkok CentralWorld convention center wing, the staff food court by the looks of it. pic.twitter.com/F2rH8HRMl5 — Conny Brunnkvist (@connyb) April 10, 2019​

According to Thai channel PBS, there are people still trapped inside the building, though their number is unknown.