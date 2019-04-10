After Slamming Modi, PM Khan Concedes He Wants Him to Win Election – Report

The logic for this, he argued, was that a right-wing leader like Modi would be preferable in resolving the Kashmir conflict. He said that if the opposition party, Congress, came to power, they would not be in good position to tackle the Kashmir issue due to their fear of a backlash from the parties on the right.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown a clear preference for his choice of who the next Indian Prime Minister should be, according to a report in the English daily The Tribune. He wants Modi to get re-elected so that the Indo-Pak peace process is given a chance. Imran Khan spoke to to foreign journalists in an interview.

Khan had earlier slammed Modi, accusing him, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of ‘moral bankruptcy'.

READ MORE: Modi's Ruling BJP Slated for Re-Election Success — Opinion Polls

Despite slamming Modi earlier, Khan said his support is straight-forward — he wants to deal with a right-leaning party in order to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"Perhaps if the BJP — a right wing party — wins, some kind of settlement on Kashmir could be reached," the Tribune report read, quoting Imran Khan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the general election, due to begin there on Thursday https://t.co/pyxNvFVs5U — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) April 10, 2019

Expressing fear that the resolution of the Kashmir issue would be endangered should the Indian National Congress party win, Khan said, "If the next Indian government is led by the opposition Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), fearing a backlash from the right."

Khan concurred that there was no military solution to the Kashmir problem. He reiterated that his government was ready to dismantle all terror camps that are operating on Pakistani soil and that the Pakistan Army had agreed with him on this.

READ MORE: Modi Promises To Pursue Indo-Pacific Strategy Vigorously If Voted To Power Again

During the interview, Khan said that he was apprehensive about the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party in India, which recently released its election manifesto, in which it spoke about abolishing special rights given to the Kashmir region, including those that prevented outsiders from buying property in the state.

He also took a dig at Indian Prime Minister Modi's re-election bid, saying that if Modi perceived that his chances at winning the elections are showing signs of dwindling there might be a chance that India would attack Pakistan to provide an electoral boost to his campaign.