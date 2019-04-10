Register
12:05 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani politician Imran Khan

    After Slamming Modi, PM Khan Concedes He Wants Him to Win Election – Report

    © AP Photo/ K.M. Chaudary
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The logic for this, he argued, was that a right-wing leader like Modi would be preferable in resolving the Kashmir conflict. He said that if the opposition party, Congress, came to power, they would not be in good position to tackle the Kashmir issue due to their fear of a backlash from the parties on the right.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown a clear preference for his choice of who the next Indian Prime Minister should be, according to a report in the English daily The Tribune. He wants Modi to get re-elected so that the Indo-Pak peace process is given a chance. Imran Khan spoke to to foreign journalists in an interview.

    Khan had earlier slammed Modi, accusing him, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of ‘moral bankruptcy'.

    READ MORE: Modi's Ruling BJP Slated for Re-Election Success — Opinion Polls

    Despite slamming Modi earlier, Khan said his support is straight-forward — he wants to deal with a right-leaning party in order to resolve the Kashmir issue.

    "Perhaps if the BJP — a right wing party — wins, some kind of settlement on Kashmir could be reached," the Tribune report read, quoting Imran Khan.

    A Pakistani F-16 fighter
    © AFP 2019/ Aamir Qureshi
    Pakistani PM Slams India Over 'Whipping up War Hysteria' Amid F-16 Tensions
    Expressing fear that the resolution of the Kashmir issue would be endangered should the Indian National Congress party win, Khan said, "If the next Indian government is led by the opposition Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), fearing a backlash from the right."

    Khan concurred that there was no military solution to the Kashmir problem. He reiterated that his government was ready to dismantle all terror camps that are operating on Pakistani soil and that the Pakistan Army had agreed with him on this.

    READ MORE: Modi Promises To Pursue Indo-Pacific Strategy Vigorously If Voted To Power Again

    During the interview, Khan said that he was apprehensive about the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party in India, which recently released its election manifesto, in which it spoke about abolishing special rights given to the Kashmir region, including those that prevented outsiders from buying property in the state.

    He also took a dig at Indian Prime Minister Modi's re-election bid, saying that if Modi perceived that his chances at winning the elections are showing signs of dwindling there might be a chance that India would attack Pakistan to provide an electoral boost to his campaign.

    Related:

    Pakistan's PM Slams India's Modi and Israel's Netanyahu as "Morally Bankrupt"
    Pakistan Lambasts India's 'Lie' as IAF Claims it has Proof it Shot Down F-16
    India Promises ‘Firm Response to Any Provocation’ by Pakistan in Kashmir
    Pakistan Agrees to Release 360 Indian Prisoners Days After India’s Note Verbale
    Tags:
    right-wing, peace process, election, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, India, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse