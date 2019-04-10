Register
11:35 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman hands

    Indian Plantations Force Sugar Cane Harvesters to Undergo Hysterectomies

    CC0 /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    India's top women's rights watchdog has excoriated the chief secretary of the state of Maharashtra in western India, where exploitative contractors demand that female migrant workers have their wombs removed.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a strongly-worded notice to the chief secretary of Maharashtra in western India, highlighting the widespread mistreatment of women employed as seasonal sugar cane harvesters in the Beed district of the state. NCW contends that the migrant workers are treated like slaves, and are being forced to undergo hysterectomies so that their harvesting efforts aren't affected by pregnancy or menstruation.

    READ MORE: #MeToo Trailblazer Bollywood Actress Gets Harvard Invitation; Fans Rejoice

    Indian wedding Delhi
    CC BY 3.0 / Yogita / Indian wedding Delhi
    A Quarter of Rape Cases in India are a Result of Failure to Marry – NGO
    Sugar cane harvesting season in Maharashtra lasts between October and March. Migrant labourers travel to the state's 'sugarcane belt' in hopes of finding work; Beed district is one of their destinations.

    Although migrant worker families are desperate to obtain gainful employment and can earn enough to cover expenses for the entire year, cane cutting contractors do not wish to hire women who menstruate, as pregnancies and periods are looked upon as hindrances. The women, some as young as 25, are compelled to undergo hysterectomies, the English-language daily The Hindu reports.

    READ MORE: Indian Muslim Woman Forced Into Serial Marriage With Husband's Family — Reports

    The workers are hired as husband-wife duos. They are provided with production targets, and face costly penalties if these goals are not achieved. To avoid the risk of losing their livelihoods, the women agree to have their uterus removed.

    An earlier Reuters report described the extent of the misery these field workers face. Because they are sterile, they are sexually abused by their men and sugar contractors alike, emboldened with the knowledge that this won't result in unwanted pregnancies. Because they live in tents on the sugar plantations, where they lack access to basic sanitation facilities, they are easy targets for rape and other forms of sexual abuse.

    Related:

    Tell It to Tel Aviv: Indian General Slammed for Saying No Women in Combat
    No to Nighties: Don’t Wear PJs During the Day, Indian Village Head Orders Women
    Traffickers Using Indian Route for Sending Nepalese Women to Gulf Countries
    Stereotypes About Indian Women Overlook Their Diverse Socio-Cultural Background
    Tags:
    labor migrants, sugar, sexual abuse, exploitation, India, Maharashtra
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse