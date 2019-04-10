Register
06:58 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stands beside the Japanese characters of kanji which make up Reiwa, the new imperial era

    Japan's Break With Tradition Doesn't Really Change Anything

    © AP Photo /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It remains a name comprising two Chinese characters conveying auspicious meanings. And it sustains the perpetual hope for blessings. Despite the absence of a precise, official English translation, Reiwa, the name the Japanese government has given to the next imperial era beginning May 1, is as traditional as it could be.

    Except that it was chosen by the Shinzo Abe Cabinet from a poem in the Japanese literary classic Manyoshu, which was compiled sometime after 759.

    That the naming process has been reported as breaking the 1,300-year tradition of choosing characters from ancient Chinese literary classics has prompted alarmist calls for "vigilance" against what some see as Abe's "de-Sinicizing" of Japanese culture. Yet, as some scholars in this country have pointed out, the two characters appear in almost identical sentences in a piece by Chinese writer Zhang Heng, almost 700 years before the Japanese poem the characters are taken from.

    Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd R) and Empress Michiko (R) wave to well-wishers while Crown Prince Naruhito (2nd L) and his wife Crown Princess Masako (L) look on, during their new year greetings in Tokyo on January 2, 2015.
    © AFP 2019 / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    Japan's Next Imperial Era to Be Named 'Reiwa' - Reports
    Given their leanings, it is not worth making a fuss over Abe and his colleagues wanting to highlight a more Japanese identity, although some Chinese may feel slighted that the tradition of naming a new imperial era by drawing inspiration from Chinese literature has been broken.

    If it was indeed intended as a de-Sinicizing move, then that goal is far from being realized, as Japan would have to find a way to banish Chinese characters altogether to accomplish it. After all, despite their "Japanese" origin, the two characters are still Chinese, not only in form, but in connotations.

    The truth is, the Chinese and Japanese cultures have become so profoundly interwoven with each other through the course of history that it is nearly meaningless, if not impossible, to draw a clear line between them in every area.

    There may be various considerations behind such a name. But what matters in the two countries' relations always boils down to what they actually do.

    It would be wrong to read too much into the break with tradition in the naming of the new era and view it as a change of approach by the Abe administration.

    Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, attends a working lunch with Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, (not pictured), at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2016.
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Japan's Abe Calls Adoption of Law on Emperor's Abdication a Historic Moment
    Abe's desire to rid Japan of the postwar system so the country can assume the mantle of a major power — a process that has been accelerated by incumbent US administration being less accommodating of Japan's concerns than its predecessor — has resulted in him seeking to improve relations with China, and he has worked hard to reach a consensus with China on win-win economic and trade cooperation.

    Although finding a name for the coming imperial era from his own country's historical literature is very much in line with Abe's feelings about China, he is not going to throw that consensus away now.

    Indeed, the characters chosen for the new imperial era imply auspicious harmony, and that is certainly something worth giving attention to.

    This article was originally published in China Daily.

    Related:

    US Approves Possible $1.15Bln Sale of 56 SM-3 Missiles to Japan
    Japan Grounds Fleet of F-35As After Fighter Jet Disappears in Mid-Air - Reports
    Japan Prolongs Sanctions Against North Korea for 2 Years – Reports
    Russian Il-38 Jet Flies Regular Mission Over Neutral Waters of Sea of Japan
    Japan Bombards Asteroid to Shed Light on Origin of Solar System (VIDEO)
    Japan Protests Over Planned Russian Drills on Kuril Islands - Reports
    Tags:
    traditions, history, Reiwa, Zhang Heng, Shinzo Abe, China, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse