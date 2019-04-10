Japanese Military Says It Found Alleged Debris of Missing Fighter Jet - Reports

The JASDF said Wednesday it has found what could be debris from a missing fighter jet, according to the NHK broadcaster.
The incident took place during a training flight involving four F-35A fighters. One pilot was on board of the missing aircraft. The missing jet was reportedly the first F-35A assembled at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries facility in Nagoya.
Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya announced Tuesday that Tokyo would ground the whole F-35A stealth fighters of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's fleet in wake of the incident.
In December, Japan announced its plans to buy an additional 105 F-35 aircraft to supplement its originally planned force of 42 F-35 jets, with additional order estimated to exceed 1 trillion yen (nearly $8.9 billion). The anticipated purchase makes Japan the largest international customer of F-35 aircraft.
