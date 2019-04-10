Japanese Military Says It Found Alleged Debris of Missing Fighter Jet - Reports

F-35A stealth fighter of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force's (JASDF) fleet reportedly disappeared from radars on Tuesday 135 kilometers (84 miles) east of the Misawa Air Base located in the country's northern Aomori prefecture.

The JASDF said Wednesday it has found what could be debris from a missing fighter jet, according to the NHK broadcaster.

The incident took place during a training flight involving four F-35A fighters. One pilot was on board of the missing aircraft. The missing jet was reportedly the first F-35A assembled at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries facility in Nagoya.

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya announced Tuesday that Tokyo would ground the whole F-35A stealth fighters of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's fleet in wake of the incident.

In December, Japan announced its plans to buy an additional 105 F-35 aircraft to supplement its originally planned force of 42 F-35 jets, with additional order estimated to exceed 1 trillion yen (nearly $8.9 billion). The anticipated purchase makes Japan the largest international customer of F-35 aircraft.

