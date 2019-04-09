Register
22:19 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bikini

    Employee in New Zealand Deems Bikini 'Inappropriate' for Public Pool

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    Responding to the customer’s complaints, the head of active recreation at Auckland Council claimed that the woman left the pool of her own volition rather than because of being told to vacate the premises.

    Yvette Harvie-Salter, a 26-year-old woman from Auckland, New Zealand, has revealed that she recently got “kicked out” from a public pool she’d been visiting “up to three times a week for the past couple of years” because some concerned mothers apparently took a dim view of her choice of swimwear.

    #TeachersAreHumanToo
    © Photo: Instagram/dasha_lukashenskaya
    'We Are Human Too': Russian Teachers STRIP DOWN in Online Bikini Flash Mob (PHOTOS)
    As Yvette explained on her Facebook page, she was approached by the duty manager while at a spa at the Albany Stadium Pool and told that her bikini, which she had been wearing at this pool "for the past few months", was apparently considered inappropriate and that some women have already complained about her attire.

    "Her exact words were that it's not a 'rule' but a few of the mums have complained about it so I have to wear something more conservative", she said.

    Yvette pointed out that she was aware about rules that prohibit wearing certain kinds of clothes in the pool, like bras and denim shorts, but that said rules do not mention bikini, Stuff news website notes.

    READ MORE: WATCH Bikini Dancer’s Pole Routine Go Terribly Wrong on Famous Sydney Beach

    According to the media outlet, Rob McGee, head of active recreation at Auckland Council, said he was disappointed by the fact that a customer has been made to feel unwelcome at the pool, and offered an apology to Yvette “on behalf of the lifeguard who spoke to the customer and the team at Albany”.

    "We are sorry she was made to feel uncomfortable, and the lifeguard who passed on the feedback from other pool users now realises this wasn't the right thing to do", he said.

    McGee also said that Yvette was given a refund, and insisted that she left the pool voluntarily rather than being ordered to vacate the premises.

    "She was never asked to leave. However we understand her decision”, he remarked. "We will be contacting the customer directly to apologise and ensure she knows she is welcome back anytime."

    Related:

    Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Sexy Bikini Body During Miami Yacht Getaway (PHOTOS)
    Eminem’s Daughter Reveals Six Pack Abs in Stunning Bikini Pic (PHOTOS)
    WATCH Half-Naked Women in Fierce Bikini BRAWL in Miami [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]
    Tags:
    bikini, swimming pool, complaint, reaction, Auckland, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse