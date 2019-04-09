Terrorists Shoot Right-Wing Hindu Leader Dead in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Mass protests erupted in the Jammu and Kishtwar region after terrorists killed Hindu leader Chandrakant Sharma on Tuesday. Sharma belonged to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu organisation and political ideologue of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Chandrakant Sharma ji of the RSS was gunned down by terrorists in Kishtwar.— Advaita Kala / अद्वैता काला (@AdvaitaKala) April 9, 2019
The message of these terrorists lie in who they target and whom they spare.
Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/E9qqlQO8aY
Authorities suspended mobile and data networks in the area in a bid to stop the protests from spilling over into new areas. Police have also imposed curfew in the area to control the mob.
A curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar, Doda and Bhadarwah towns as a precautionary measure, said a police official.
#BREAKING: RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma who was attacked by terrorists inside Kishtwar District Hospital has succumbed to his injuries after he was flown to GMC in Jammu for treatment. Protests continue in Kishtwar and Jammu. Two killings in broad daylight in Kishtwar, J&K. pic.twitter.com/eRdiK8lwE8— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 9, 2019
Sharma worked in the OPD of a local hospital in which he was shot dead. Police stated that terrorists snatched the weapon of the RSS leader's security guard and fired point-blank towards the duo, causing multiple injuries to both.
"This is an attempt to restrict the voice of nationalists in the region. We are sure that nationalists people will not allow them to succeed them," Suchet Singh, a local RSS official, said in a statement.
#NabTerrorists— mahidhar prasad (@prasad_mahidhar) April 9, 2019
A great loss to the society, a great loss to RSS. Late. Sh. Chanderkant matyred in Kistwar J&K in a terrorist attack.He was @good organiser, down to earth, role model for youth, discharged @seva projects till death with utmost devotion. My Homage to departed soul. pic.twitter.com/BS2FPQeRYK
Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, in its manifesto, has promised to abolish the law which provides special treatment to Kashmir under the Indian Constitution. The announcement has been aggressively opposed by Kashmiri leaders.
You will not find anyone to shoulder the Tri-colour if article 35-A abrogated: Mehbooba Mufti https://t.co/sMTR4FbsqL pic.twitter.com/XPLm9xoYyC— The Kashmir Press (@TheKashmirPress) April 2, 2019
#NewsAlert – @BJP4India promises to change Jammu and Kashmir status, Farooq Abdullah fumes. Will end Jammu and Kashmir’s accession if Article 35A is scrapped, says Farooq. | #BJPManifesto #ElectionsWithNews18 pic.twitter.com/FanwQvit3W— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 8, 2019
