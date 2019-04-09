Terrorists Shoot Right-Wing Hindu Leader Dead in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu - a Hindu dominated region in the state of Jammu and Kashmir - is a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The murder of the right-wing Hindu leader is likely to fuel anger against the Kashmiris, who are largely Muslims, especially in the run-up to the national elections.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Mass protests erupted in the Jammu and Kishtwar region after terrorists killed Hindu leader Chandrakant Sharma on Tuesday. Sharma belonged to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu organisation and political ideologue of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chandrakant Sharma ji of the RSS was gunned down by terrorists in Kishtwar.

The message of these terrorists lie in who they target and whom they spare.

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/E9qqlQO8aY — Advaita Kala / अद्वैता काला (@AdvaitaKala) April 9, 2019

​Authorities suspended mobile and data networks in the area in a bid to stop the protests from spilling over into new areas. Police have also imposed curfew in the area to control the mob.

A gunman earlier opened fire in broad daylight on Sharma in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma's personal security officer was also killed in the attack. Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana, a senior police officer of Jammu, said that Sharma succumbed to his injuries even though he was airlifted in a special helicopter arranged by the district administration for treatment.

A curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar, Doda and Bhadarwah towns as a precautionary measure, said a police official.

RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma who was attacked by terrorists inside Kishtwar District Hospital has succumbed to his injuries after he was flown to GMC in Jammu for treatment. Protests continue in Kishtwar and Jammu. Two killings in broad daylight in Kishtwar, J&K.

Sharma worked in the OPD of a local hospital in which he was shot dead. Police stated that terrorists snatched the weapon of the RSS leader's security guard and fired point-blank towards the duo, causing multiple injuries to both.

"This is an attempt to restrict the voice of nationalists in the region. We are sure that nationalists people will not allow them to succeed them," Suchet Singh, a local RSS official, said in a statement.

A great loss to the society, a great loss to RSS. Late. Sh. Chanderkant matyred in Kistwar J&K in a terrorist attack.He was @good organiser, down to earth, role model for youth, discharged @seva projects till death with utmost devotion.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, in its manifesto, has promised to abolish the law which provides special treatment to Kashmir under the Indian Constitution. The announcement has been aggressively opposed by Kashmiri leaders.