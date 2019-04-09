Register
20:18 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Path Sanchalan Bhopal by Rashtriya Swam Sevak Sangh

    Terrorists Shoot Right-Wing Hindu Leader Dead in Jammu & Kashmir

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Suyash Dwivedi / Path Sanchalan Bhopal by Rashtriya Swam Sevak Sangh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Jammu - a Hindu dominated region in the state of Jammu and Kashmir - is a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The murder of the right-wing Hindu leader is likely to fuel anger against the Kashmiris, who are largely Muslims, especially in the run-up to the national elections.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Mass protests erupted in the Jammu and Kishtwar region after terrorists killed Hindu leader Chandrakant Sharma on Tuesday. Sharma belonged to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu organisation and political ideologue of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    ​Authorities suspended mobile and data networks in the area in a bid to stop the protests from spilling over into new areas. Police have also imposed curfew in the area to control the mob.

    Demonstrators step on the posters of Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad which claimed attack on a bus that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, during a protest in Mumbai, India, February 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas
    US-Made Weapon Found With Top JeM Terrorist Killed In Kashmir – Reports
    A gunman earlier opened fire in broad daylight on Sharma in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma's personal security officer was also killed in the attack. Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana, a senior police officer of Jammu, said that Sharma succumbed to his injuries even though he was airlifted in a special helicopter arranged by the district administration for treatment.

    A curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar, Doda and Bhadarwah towns as a precautionary measure, said a police official.

    Sharma worked in the OPD of a local hospital in which he was shot dead. Police stated that terrorists snatched the weapon of the RSS leader's security guard and fired point-blank towards the duo, causing multiple injuries to both. 

    READ MORE: Indian Forces Kill Three Militants in Kashmir, Search Op Continues — Report

    "This is an attempt to restrict the voice of nationalists in the region. We are sure that nationalists people will not allow them to succeed them," Suchet Singh, a local RSS official, said in a statement.

    Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, in its manifesto, has promised to abolish the law which provides special treatment to Kashmir under the Indian Constitution. The announcement has been aggressively opposed by Kashmiri leaders.

    Related:

    2 Dead, 30 Injured in Grenade Attack in Indian State of Jammu & Kashmir
    Shooting Erupts Between Indian, Pakistani Forces in Makwal Sector, Jammu
    Four Gunfights Erupt in last 24 Hours in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 Terrorists Killed
    Indian Soldier Killed in Pakistan Firing in Jammu and Kashmir - Reports
    Tags:
    death, terrorism, violence, attack, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse