Register
12:29 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrives to greet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Colonel Jesus Villamor Airbase in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

    'Up to the Sky': Philippine's Duterte Brags About His Penis at Campaign Rally

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A hard man is good to find, as Mae West once famously said, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has just hinted he is - or at least was - the one.

    The 74-year-old Duterte spoke at a campaign rally in Puerto Princesa City for the nation's May mid-term elections; he touched upon a wide range of topics, from foreign affairs to the economy to human anatomy.

    "If God gave me a small penis, I would have cut it off in front of the altar," Duterte said, making the audience burst into laughter. "Son of a b***h, is this all you have given me?"

    He also recalled his days at the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) in Manila. He said he would not care much about dressing himself in the dorm, much to the amusement of other residents.

    READ MORE: Duterte Threatens Beijing With 'Suicide Missions' Amid S China Sea Spat

    "My towel, I wouldn't (wrap it around me). I'd just walk towards them (naked); they would admire me. (They'd tell me) ‘Son of a b***h, Duterte, you're so hard!'"

    He went on to detail how his member would "almost look up to the sky" when he was young — all thanks to positive genetic influences.

    "I'm very thankful to my father," the president said. "At least he let me out into the world highly-equipped."

    He added how his equipment would at times do him a disservice when he entered a place filled with women. "They ran away. 'We don't like him. That skinny guy. He won't stop (having sex)'."

    FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte gestures while addressing police force to mark the 117th Philippine National Police Service anniversary at Camp Crame in Quezon city northeast of Manila
    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    From 'Son of W**** Obama' to 'Stupid Jesus': B-Day Boy Duterte's Most SHOCKING Quotes

    The outspoken 71-year-old politician took office at 71 years of age in June 2016 after a three-year stint as the mayor of Davao City, the country's third-largest.

    The president has earned a reputation for his vociferous opposition to narcotics. He has launched a war on drugs; authorities estimate he has killed over 5,000 people, which has led to a domestic and international backlash.

    Duterte, a baptised Catholic, is known to have used strong language against the Catholic Church and its parishioners. He commonly makes rape jokes and has called former US President Obama a ‘son of a whore'.

    Related:

    Duterte Orders Review of Gov’t Deals With Private Firms to ‘Protect Filipinos’
    Duterte Warns Women Against 'Stupid' Priests With 'God-Given' Penises
    Catholic Church Will ‘Disappear in 25 Years’, Philippine President Duterte Warns
    Duterte Seeking to Rename Philippines to Break It Free From Colonial Past
    Duterte To Army: Back Young Blood in Case of Coup, Kill Them If They F**k Up
    Tags:
    election, penis, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse