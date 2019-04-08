Another Malaysian Royal Moves to Marry a Foreign Woman

The wedding ceremony is expected to be held behind closed doors and “on a moderate scale”, while all wedding gifts will reportedly be donated to orphanages, retirement homes and humanitarian NGOs.

Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, the 45-year-old Malaysian crown prince and brother of former King Sultan Muhammad V, is about to marry 33-year old Swedish national Sofie Louise Johansson whom he met while studying in England, the South China Morning Post reports.

The closed-door wedding ceremony is expected to take place on 19 April and, as Malaysia's Bernama state news agency put it, will be held "on a moderate scale".

Malaysia’s east coast Kelantan state palace announces crown prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra will be getting married on April 19 in Kota Bharu. Faiz will marry foreigner Sofie Louise Johansson — official pixs pic.twitter.com/dBLYBbGt2K — Kuala Lumpur Reporter (@KL_Reporter) 6 апреля 2019 г.

​"His Highness seeks the prayers of the people that his marriage will go smoothly and receive the blessings of Allah until Jannah [paradise]," Kelantan Palace ceremonial chief said at a press conference at the palace.

© Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina Fact Checking 101: Media Debunks Claims of Malaysian King’s Impending Divorce With His Russian Wife

The crown prince also reportedly ordered staff to donate any wedding gifts to orphanages and retirement homes in Kelantan, as well as to NGOs like the Malaysian Red Crescent Society and Yayasan Orang Kurang Upaya, the newspaper adds.

On 6 January, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan resigned as the supreme ruler of the country, fanning speculation about his marriage to Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina being the reason for the move, as Malaysian rulers’ council refused to crown Voevodina despite her embracing Islam.

The couple made headlines in November 2018 when they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony held in the prestigious Moscow suburb of Barvikha.