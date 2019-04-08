Indian Girl Rides Horse With School Bag on To Exam Centre, Video Goes Viral

A business tycoon from India, Anand Mahindra, called the girl his hero and said that he wanted a picture of her seated on the horse as his screensaver.

New Delhi: Video footage of an Indian girl riding a horse to school to complete an exam has gone viral on social media. The girl, dressed in her school uniform with her school bag on her back, is seen riding on a white horse.

— Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) April 7, 2019

The girl's name is Krishna and she hails from Thrissur in the south Indian state of Kerala. Her horse's name is Ranakrish.

Krishna, while talking to Sputnik said, "I occasionally use my horse to travel to school. That was my last day of my exam. I have in fact two horses Ranarish and Jhanvi and a team to train them."

Krishna is a tenth-grade student at Holy Grace School in the small town of Mala in the Thrissur district of Kerala. Her father is a priest in a temple.

Fascinated by the girl's sassy attitude towards life, Indian businessman Anand Mahindra praised Krishna and called her his hero.

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2019