14:54 GMT +308 April 2019
    Indian businessman woman and Mumbai Indians team owner Nita Ambani (C) pay respect at the Sikh Shrine Golden Temple in Amritsar on March 30,2019

    Wife of Richest Indian Prays in Public, Sets Twitter on Fire

    © AFP 2019 / NARINDER NANU
    Asia & Pacific
    0 0 0

    Nita Ambani is the wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who Forbes has ranked the richest man in Asia and 13th in the world. She is the owner of a cricket team from the multi-billion-dollar Indian Premier League, and was recently seen in a cricket stadium praying for her team to win.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Nita Ambani,  apart from being the only Indian woman on International Olympic Committee among other individual achievements, has a side to her that has endeared many netizens — she still demonstrates her 'praying prowesses' in public. This was borne out by a video that has gone viral online.

    In the video, Nita Ambani, who owns a team in the Indian Premier League, was spotted sitting in a stadium and praying with her eyes closed. Her prayers were accompanied via sequential actions where she touched both eyes, and then her forehead, followed by her head and then her chest in a repeated manner. She had donned a ‘tika', a crimson dot on her forehead, which is traditional in India.

    Social media broke over the video; some fans responded in accordance with their ‘prime motivations' and others according to their belief. 

    Nita is the first lady of the multi-billion dollar Reliance group of businesses, and had many netizens wanting to latch on to what she was praying about and doing — perhaps hoping to ‘get-as-rich-and-as-soon' as the lady doyen.

    The translated caption of the one who shared the video reads, "If only one could get this ‘mantra' right, his/her life would be all-set for good."

    This person is ready to part with a kidney to get his hands on the ‘secret'.

    This user enumerated Nita's rituals saying, "What if one can get even 10%!"

    @Saanj2310 desperately wants someone to teach what Nita Ambani is saying while praying.

    This fan's one-word comment is "Money."

    Not everyone wanted money. One fan wanted the quiet prayer to ensure that his favourite team won!

    This hilarious comment talked about Plan A through to Plan C for Nita's team to win the match!

    There were some appreciative comments for Nita Ambani though.

    One person found a correlation between Nita's actions and the so-called Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT).

    @JatanSujit advised that this was ‘bhakti' (spiritual devotion) and not something to be made fun of. The tweet emphasised the importance of ‘shradha' (reverence).

    There was a user who found her devotion something middle-class mothers who pray for their children could relate to. The comment was, "That's very sweet."

     

