Fire Breaks Out at Pakistani PM's Office (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Prime Minister Imran Khan was present on the 5th floor in the building at the time of the fire incident.
This comes after earlier reports stated that it was unclear if the prime minister was inside the building at the time of the incident. At the same time, The International News reported that Imran Khan left for the Banigala residence.
Fire reported at #Pakistan PM #ImranKhan's office. Prime Minister #ImranKhan was reportedly present on the fifth floor of the secretariat along with the incoming #CENTCOM chief when the fire broke out. @ImranKhanPTI @GulBukhari @BushraGohar pic.twitter.com/Y7BlguEg1u— Andrea Rose (@Andyrockz2012) 8 апреля 2019 г.
Rescue services arrived at the scene to put out the fire. It is still unclear what caused the blaze.
