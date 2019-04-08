Register
14:07 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian army's Dhanush 155mm/45-caliber artillery gun is seen during a live demonstration at the defense expo in Kanchipuram, near Chennai, India, Wednesday, April 11, 2018

    Indian Army Boosts Firepower With Domestically-Produced Long-Range Artillery

    © AP Photo / Parthi Bhan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    'Dhanush' artillery is equipped with an inertial navigation-based sighting system, auto-laying capabilities, on-board ballistic computation and an advanced day-and-night direct firing system. Launching own production has taken years due to several issues, including corruption charges plaguing the original deal, as well as changes in specifications.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Army received its first batch of six Dhanush long-range artillery guns on Monday, as India and Pakistan continue to exchange fire at the Line of Control (LoC) in a conflict that has continued since mid-February. They are manufactured at the ordnance factory in Jabalpur in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

    The Indian Army and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) had teamed up to build the 13-tonne, 155-mm, 45 calibre howitzer. The unit is based on the FH-77B 155-mm/39-cal towed howitzer, manufactured by the Swedish defence contractor Bofors (now BAE Systems). India acquired 414 of these artillery uints between 1987 and 1991.

    READ MORE: India Test Fires Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Dhanush From Naval Warship

    Cross-border artillery fire has continued since the 14 February suicide attack which took the lives of more than 40 Indian soldiers in Pulwama. Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Indian Air Force retaliated by destroying the group's alleged encampment in Balakot, Pakistan. 

    "The Bofors gun had played a crucial role during the Kargil war with Pakistan in 1999. The Indian Army deployed a mere 22 Bofors guns in 1999. Now imagine the added firepower that Dhanush howitzers can bring to bear on the adversary," a government official told Sputnik.

    Military exercises Union Shield 2015
    © Sputnik /
    India’s New Domestic Artillery Gun Fails Weapons Trials for Third Time
    Earlier in February, the Indian defence ministry had cleared a Bulk Production Clearance (BPC) to produce 114 such artillery units after a series of extensive trials that began in November 2012. Some 12 gun prototypes have been tested in varying climatic conditions and on different types of terrain. The state-owned Ordnance Factory Board will deliver a total 18 howitzers to the army by December 2019; the rest of the order will be delivered before the end of 2022.

    "The guns travelled extensively in towed and self-propelled mode in all terrains, namely desert and high altitude, with each gun clocking over 1,600 km. This extensive exercise was carried out by end-users for the first time for any gun system under the process of induction," The Indian defence ministry said in the details it provided on the units ahead of induction on Monday.

    The guns took years to produce due to several constraints, including the political turmoil surrounding charges of corruption in the deal and changes in technical and operatting specifications. The parameters of the Indian version of the Bofors howitzer were altered from 155 mm x39-calibre to 155 mm x 45-calibre. The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) received transfer of technology (ToT) documents pertaining to the 155 mm x 39-calibre weaponry at the outset, which was then converted to 155 mm x 45-calibre. The guns can accommodate both boll bags and a bi-modular charge system (BMCS), which have resulted in an increased range, from 30 kilometres to around 42 kilometres.

    READ MORE: Indian Army to Get First Batch of K-9 Howitzers Next Week

    In 2017, the gun failed twice during user trials, when a shell broke while moving through the howitzer's barrel on two separate occasions. However, an internal enquiry conducted by the OFB in co-operation with the Indian Army did not find any fault with the guns per se and attributed the failures to defective shells.

    Over the last year, the Indian Army has already received much-needed artillery pieces that promise to give it teeth in the west of the country as well as on China's borders. The first batch of K9 Vajra and M777 guns, both featuring 155mm specifications, were inducted into the army last year. The Vajra is a tracked, self-propelled gun and the 4.5 tonne M777 is a light weight howitzer which can be carried underslung by a helicopter and sent to the formidable terrain of Himalayas. Both guns can fire up to a range of 30 km. There are 100 Vajra guns and 145 M777. The OFB has also been modernising 300 vintage 130mm guns to 155 mm/ 45 calibre; they are expected to be completed by 2022. The upgrade involves changing the barrel, adding new sighting and loading systems, enabling better accuracy and enhancing the rate of fire.

    Related:

    Indian Army Shoots Down Pakistani Drone Along Int'l Border - Report
    Indian Army Displays Parts of AMRAAM Missile Allegedly Fired From Pakistani F-16
    Indian Army Warns Kashmiri Youth Against Joining Militancy
    Indian Army Launches Global Hunt for 360,000 Carbines in $750Mln Potential Deal
    Tags:
    Indigenous, artillery, guns, firing, border, Indian Army, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse