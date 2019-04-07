Islamabad Has 'Reliable Intel' India Readying New Attack on Pakistan

This comes a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for purportedly trying to use false claims of Pakistan using an F-16 in the February dogfight between the two countries to promote “war hysteria”.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed that he has “reliable intelligence that India is planning a new attack on Pakistan” which may take place between 16 and 20 April.

“I am saying it with responsibility and I have a responsible position, I know each word I say would make headlines in the international press”, Qureshi said.

He added that New Delhi’s planned attack aims to “increase diplomatic pressure against Pakistan." India’s Foreign Ministry is yet to comment on the matter.

Qureshi’s remarks followed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting "to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pakistani F-16 [fighter jet] has backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F-16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet”.

The air battle involving the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) took place on 27 February, but some of the details remain unclear as the two sides gave conflicting reports on the matter.

Islamabad claimed that it downed two IAF MiG-21 planes in response to the February 26 Indian air raid on an alleged terrorist camp on Pakistani territory and arrested their pilots. One of them was released as a “peace gesture” several days later.

The Indian government, in turn, argued that the country lost only one plane and its forces managed to down a PAF F-16 — an aircraft that was provided to Islamabad by the US.

The IAF strike came after a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police on 14 February.

The 27 February air battle led to an escalation of New Delhi-Islamabad tensions, resulting in multiple cross-border exchanges of fire and several Pakistani drones allegedly violating Indian airspace. New Delhi claims to have downed a number of these drones.