Time to Speak Truth About Shooting Down F-16 Fighter Jet - Pak Military to India

The statement comes against the backdrop of a report published by the magazine Foreign Policy on Friday, in which it claimed, quoting two unnamed US officials, that American personnel had recently counted Pakistan’s F-16s and found none missing.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's military has called on India to speak the truth about the famous dogfight on 27 February in which India claims that its MiG-21 Bison had shot down an F-16 of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

"Time for India to speak truth about false claims and actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan", Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, tweeted on Friday.

Allah be praised, truth always prevails. Time for India to speak truth about false claims & actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan. India needs introspection especially over atrocities in IOK. Region needs peace, progress & prosperity. https://t.co/5eCsQDSDYD — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 5, 2019

The count, conducted by US authorities on the ground in Pakistan, casts doubt on the Indian claim, suggesting that Indian authorities may have misled the international community about what happened that day, the magazine said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had said that during the clash on 27 February, the use of F-16s by Pakistan's Air Force (PAF) and multiple launches of AMRAAMs were conclusively observed.

"False claims by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover-up for loss of its own aircraft", the IAF had claimed.

The two nuclear-armed nations have been engaged in major conflict since mid-February, when at least 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Kashmir. India has been accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terror attacks India, an allegation which Pakistan denies.