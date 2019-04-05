India Warns Pakistan of Escalatory Retaliation in Direct Phone Call - Source

There have been heavy exchanges of cross-border fire and artillery shelling in recent days along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. India has warned that it will aggressively react should Pakistan engage in any misadventures.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — With no de-escalation of tensions at the border in sight, the Indian Army has conveyed to the Pakistan Army that it will not hesitate to target military posts and terror infrastructure along the Line of Control (LoC) until Islamabad stops covert operations. Defence Sources have told Sputnik that the message was delivered to Pakistan on Thursday during a hotline exchange that was initiated by the Pakistan Army — a day after Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summoned an Indian diplomat over the killing of civilians.

READ MORE: Indian Army, Air Force, Navy Reportedly Ready to Strike Pakistan AGAIN

The two armies have been exchanging heavy fire and artillery shelling since mid-February when more than 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terror attack in the Pulwama district of Kashmir. While Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack, the Indian government believed that it was the Pakistani government that was pushing terrorists into India.

"The Indian side conveyed to Pakistan that it will not spare the military infrastructures if they engage in pushing terrorists inside Indian Territory", a person familiar with the development told Sputnik.

© AP Photo / B.K. Bangash Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Alleged Civilian Deaths in Border Fire

According to a statement by the Pakistani administration, a total of four "civilians" were injured on 1 April, while the following day, an eighteen year old boy and resident of Jugal Pal was martyred and three women namely Fareeda Begum, Azmat Begum and Rehmat Bibi residents of Jigot Bahadur sustained injuries in Kotkottera and Khuiratta Sectors along LoC.

Islamabad has also accused Indian troops of intentionally targeting civilians travelling in a bus in Bagsar Sector, describing the alleged move as a "clear violation of existing arrangement" and called it unethical and immoral.

On 2 April, the Pakistan military said that three of its soldiers had been killed in Indian firing. On the next day, Indian media reported that seven Pakistani military posts had been destroyed by Indian troops using Bofors guns.

READ MORE: 3 Pakistani Soldiers Killed as Heavy Firing Continues Between India and Pakistan

On Wednesday, Indian radars detected fighter jets from the Pakistan Air Force flying close to the LoC along the Rajouri-Poonch districts.

"The incident took place at around 11:30 local time when Indian radars detected Pakistani jets flying close to LoC. The aggressive Combat Air Patrol (CAP) immediately scrambled in response after which the Pakistani jets retreated further into their territory", sources said while adding that earlier on Monday, Indian radar had detected four Pakistani F-16s flying close to the Indian border in Punjab's Khemkaran sector.

Meanwhile, there have been no ceasefire violations reported by either India or Pakistan since Thursday night. The two nuclear-armed nations last traded gun/mortar fire at 8:30 pm on Thursday in Poonch.