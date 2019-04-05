Jonas Brothers ‘Cool’ is Out, Nick’s Infatuation with Wife's Red Dress Revealed

Priyanka’s hubby Nick Jonas in their new single "Cool" has ensured that the spotlight on Priyanka’s crimson red flowing wedding gown does not dim out even as they enjoy the fourth month of their "happily married life". The fact that song was not available in Canada has miffed quite a number of fans.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Jonas Brothers' second single after getting back together, Cool, is out and has been received with quite a frenzy among Nick-Yanka and Jonas Brothers fans.

The lyrics of "Cool" contain some obvious references to Nick's sweetheart Priyanka Chopra. In the very first verse, sung by Nick, the lyrics talk about the "red dress on ya" and "a Killer Queen like Jane Fonda". Priyanka in her multi-ceremonial and multi-location wedding wore a long flowing red gown that caught the eye of Nick Jonas and, so it seems, made a terrific impression on him.

Reactions to the song have been positive and fans have poured out their love for the Jonas clan.

"You did it again", said @jonastxn.

I LOVE IT! you did that again, thank you for coming back. — maría isabel 🇻🇪🆒 (@jonastxn) April 5, 2019

voodoo mama juju going by the handle @FEELINSOCOOL could not help notice the RED DRESS mention.

RED DRESS… LAST YEAR WAS COMPLICSTED… YOUR MINDS #COOLVideo — voodoo mama juju (@FEELINSOCOOL) April 5, 2019

This fan said that the Jonas Brothers had come to "save my 2019".

You came to save my 2019, thank u — Vicu (@niamsoft) April 5, 2019

All was not well with the "Cool" debut. For many it was no #CoolVideo simply because the single could not be seen in Canada.

"WHY IS CANADA GETTING HIT", one Twitter user exclaimed.

IVE BEEN WAITING ALL WEEK AND I CANT EVEN WATCH IT I WANNA SLEEP BUT I STAYED UP FOR THIS WHY CANADA GETTING HIT — Sabrina Khawaja (@ObsessedAddict) April 5, 2019

One fan "needs this my life" and so asked for the song to be made available in Canada too.

Is it…. gonna be available in Canada soon too orr…. I really need this in my life right now — yaas (@basichunny) April 5, 2019

One die-hard fan in Canada ran from the bus stop to home to catch the premiere, but was very disappointed.

Nick the video isn't available in Canada:"(I RAN from my bus stop to go home to watch the premiere and it didn't work:(pic.twitter.com/kG1W0JZ7qB — Nicole Arrage (@NicoleArrage) April 5, 2019

