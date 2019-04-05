Facebook to Ban Foreign Electoral Ads Ahead of Federal Vote in Australia

"Combating foreign interference is a key pillar of our approach to safeguarding elections on our platform. As part of this commitment, we’re temporarily not allowing electoral ads purchased from outside Australia ahead of the election in May", Mia Garlick, the company’s director of Policy for Australia and New Zealand, said in a statement on Thursday.
The measure will take effect the day after the Australian authorities call the election and will apply to ads containing references to politicians, parties and electoral procedures, as well as various political slogans and logos.efforts for safety and security on the platform.
Australian media have reported that Facebook will be among technology companies that will meet the country’s government later on Friday to address online policies in the wake of the mosque massacre in New Zealand in mid-March.
