Mental Fitness of Christchurch Mosque Shooting Accused to Be Assessed - Reports

The Stuff news outlet reported that earlier in the day, the suspect appeared in the High Court at Christchurch via a video link from a high-security wing in Auckland Prison where he had been staying.
The attack on mosques took place on March 15 and left 50 people killed and as many injured.
Brenton, who is an Austrian national and a resident of New Zealand, was captured by the police on the day of the massacre.
The gunman is known to have livestreamed the shooting on social media and have published a manifesto filled with anti-Muslim statements prior to committing the attack.
