Register
00:51 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An aerial photo shows Thitu Island, part of the disputed Spratly group of islands, in the South China Sea located off the coast of western Philippines on July 20, 2011

    Manila Blasts Beijing for Violating Sovereignty in South China Sea Waters

    © AFP 2019 / POOL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 12

    In a rare public rebuke, the Philippines government this week issued a statement protesting the presence of a large number of Chinese vessels near Thitu Island, one of several disputed islands in the South China Sea.

    Thitu Island, which is known in the Philippines as Pag-asa, is the second largest of the naturally-occuring Spratly Islands. Although it has been administered as part of the Philippines' Kalayaan municipality since June 1978, the disputed island is also claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam.

    The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs said in a release that "the presence of Chinese vessels near and around Pag-asa and other maritime features in the KIG [Kalayaan Island Group] is illegal."

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference with Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. at the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs Home Office in Manila, Philippines, Friday, March 1, 2019
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, Pool
    Pompeo WARNS: US Will Defend Philippines Against ‘Armed Attack’ in S China Sea

    "Such actions are a clear violation of Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, as defined under international law including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," the statement reads.

    "Moreover, it has been observed that Chinese vessels have been present in large numbers and for sustained and recurring periods — what is commonly referred to as ‘swarming' tactics — raising questions about their intent as well as concerns over their role in support of coercive objectives."

    "Such actions when not repudiated by the Chinese government are deemed to have been adopted by it. The presence of Chinese vessels within the KIG, whether military, fishing or other vessels, will thus continue to be the subject of appropriate action by the Philippines," it added.

    The statement was followed by remarks from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who said in a recent speech that China needed to "lay off" the disputed islands, adding that Filipino troops would be deployed if Beijing touches Philippines' territory, Reuters reported.

    "I will not plead or beg, but I am just telling you that lay off the Pag-asa because I have soldiers there," Duterte said. "If you touch it, that's a different story. I will tell the soldiers ‘prepare for [a] suicide mission.'"

    People stand near the docked amphibious assault ship USS Essex at Subic Bay, Philippines.
    © AP Photo / Jun Dumaguing
    Philippines Concerned Amid Possible Ex-US Naval Base Takeover by China - Reports

    He also indicated that he wouldn't allow Beijing to occupy the island because it belongs to the Philippines. A 2016 Hague decision also found that Beijing had no historical right to territories within its "nine dash line" it uses to define its sweeping claims in the sea.

    Within just the first three months of 2019, more than 200 Chinese vessels have been spotted around the island, according to officials. Satellite imagery published in February by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) found that during its observations of the hotly contested waters, nearly 100 Chinese vessels were stationed near Thitu. AMTI's report noted that the Chinese fleet was mostly composed of vessels from the People's Liberation Army-Navy, China's Coast Guard and fishing ships, Sputnik previously reported.

    Maritime militia fleet off of Thitu, Dec 20 2018
    © Courtesy of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative
    Maritime militia fleet off of Thitu, Dec 20 2018

    "This deployment is consistent with prior examples of China's ‘cabbage strategy,' which employs concentric layers of fishing, law enforcement and naval vessels around contested areas," the report states.

    Jeffrey Ordaniel, assistant professor of International Securities Studies at the Tokyo International University and a fellow at the Pacific Forum International, told Sputnik Thursday that there's a paradox in the Philippines, as "the defense and foreign policy establishments in Manila remain torn between advocating for the country's national interest in the South China Sea… and accommodating Duterte's parochial concern of not offending Beijing at all cost."

    A staff of the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources shows plastic containers with Tarantulas at their office in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Spider Smuggling: More Than 500 Live Tarantulas Seized in Manila Airport

    "The Duterte administration is facing mounting political pressure to respond to the growing number of Chinese fishing vessels around Thitu Island," he said. "Many in the Filipino government have finally expressed serious doubts on Duterte's preferred China policy. Beijing wants Manila to be less deferential to Washington and to downplay the 2016 Arbitration Ruling. Yet, despite Duterte repeatedly doing those, Beijing has yet to show any indication that it is open to compromise on the South China Sea issue."

    While Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang failed to speak to directly on the issue of the Thitu Island, he did recently tell reporters that talks between Chinese and Filipino officials on Wednesday were "frank, friendly and constructive."

    Duterte has largely maintained warm relations with China since taking office in 2016 in exchange for promised investments worth billions of dollars.

    Related:

    Philippines Withdraws From International Criminal Court
    Duterte Seeking to Rename Philippines to Break It Free From Colonial Past
    Philippines Hit by Powerful 6.1 Earthquake - USGS
    The Philippines: Between Muslim Autonomy & Islamist Terror
    Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing Attack in Philippines - Monitor
    Tags:
    Thitu Island, Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs, Spratly archipelego, Spratly islands, Rodrigo Duterte, China, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse