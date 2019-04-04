Two Soldiers Killed, 20 Injured in Fire Caused by Shooting Practice - Reports

Initial report suggests that the fire spread in the range after dry leaves and grass near a gun muzzle caught fire during the shooting practice. The Indian Army has not made any statement as yet about the cause of the accident.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two Indian soldiers were killed and at least 20 injured in an accidental fire at the Bercha and Hema range in Mhow near Indore on Thursday. Five of the injured have been shifted to Delhi and are in critical condition. The Indian Army has not confirmed the cause of the incident yet.

Army Sources: Two Indian Army soldiers killed in fire incident at the Bercha and Hema ranges in Mhow near Indore today. Fire was caused due to spark during firing practice. #MadhyaPradesh — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019

​Earlier, on 14 February, an army colonel was killed after being hit by a bullet in an accident at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. Situated in a desert area of Bikaner, the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) is the army's oldest and largest practice area close to the Pakistan border.