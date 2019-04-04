Twitter Applauds Indian Kid Who Ran Over Chicken and Took It to Hospital

The boy, whose name is Derek, won many hearts for his act of kindness, with his compassion triggering a buzz on social media.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A six-year-old kid, Derek, in the north-eastern state of Mizoram accidentally ran over his neighbour's chicken with his bicycle and rushed to hospital to save its life, intending to pay for treatment with his pocket money. His picture with the chicken in one hand and a ten-rupee Indian currency ($0.014 approx.) in the other hand has gone viral.

The story broke via a Facebook post in which social media user Sanga narrated the story about how Derek had tried to save the life a chicken that was accidentally run over by him.

The post, which went viral with over 90,000 shares and some 100,000 likes, was captioned, "As per reports, this young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour's chicken with his cycle. He took the chicken, ran to the nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help".

His kindness did not go unnoticed. His School appreciated his act of kindness and awarded him a certificate of appreciation.

Many netizens shared the story on Twitter and it was responded to with applause and love for the little boy's innocence and compassion.

