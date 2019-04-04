Register
17:12 GMT +304 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian navy person stands guard on board war ship Godavari during its decommissioning at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015

    Indian Navy Scouts for Global Partner for $5Bln Anti-Mine Vessels Project

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The absence of Mine Countermeasures Vessels (MCMVs) and an inordinate delay in the procurement process has forced the Indian Navy to go in for an emergency procurement of clip-on suites from Thales Australia. These can be fitted on small boats to deal with underwater mines.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Navy has restarted the process to build 12 mine countermeasure vessels (MCMVs) at the country's state-owned Goa Shipyard in western India. MCMVs are essential for the Indian Navy in detecting and destroying mines laid by enemy forces to choke harbours and spread mayhem.

    The project, worth around $5billion, requires a global partner that can do a technology transfer for minesweepers and assist in setting up additional production infrastructure at the shipyard. Last year, the Indian Defence Ministry sent an Expression of Interest (EoI) to South Korea's Kangnam Corporation, Italy's Intermarine, Spain's Navantia, Germany's ThyssenKrupp, and Russian Shipyards.

    READ MORE: With No Deal for Minesweepers on the Cards, Indian Navy Hunts for Alternative

    "Prospective collaborators need to have proven capability for design and construction of similar GRP Hull MCMVs for transferring the Design and build technology to the production agency. The design offered by the prospective collaborator needs to be based on a proven design of MCMV in active service", a global request for information issued by the Indian Navy reads. 

    Submarine of the People's Liberation Army Navy's Nanhai Fleet taking part in a marine training session in the South China Sea (File)
    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Chinese Submarine Tracked in the Indian Ocean in October - Indian Navy Chief
    Russian and Italian shipyards responded to the expression of interest (EoI) issued by the Indian Navy on 21 March 2018. This is the third attempt by India in the last 14 years to acquire technology for the indigenous development of minesweepers with a single skin, non-stiffened hull. India's first major defence hardware deal with South Korea for the co-production of 12 minesweepers for the Indian Navy fell apart in January 2018 after prolonged negotiations between Goa Shipyard Limited and the Kangnam Corporation, as differences persisted over the transfer of technology and costs.

    READ MORE: Indian Navy Operationalises Third Airbase in Indian Ocean Region

    The Indian Navy is in urgent need of minesweepers, considering the increasing operational deployments of Chinese submarines in the Indian Ocean Region. It is well-known that the stealth attribute of submarines makes them the most appropriate platforms for laying an offensive minefield in the enemy's littoral waters. The Indian Navy needs at least 24 MCMVs to plug the anti-mine naval asset shortfall. China, on the other hand, has more than 100 MCMVs.

    Related:

    Pakistan Navy Foils Alleged Attempt by Indian Sub to Enter Pak's Waters (VIDEO)
    Indian Navy Chief Not Ruling Out New Terrorist Attacks on Country From Sea
    Indian Navy Operationalises Third Airbase in Indian Ocean Region
    Indian Navy Tests Indigenous Air-Droppable Containers for Logistics Support
    Tags:
    minesweeper, transfer, technologies, submarine, Indian navy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse