Register
11:47 GMT +304 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Air Force officials display a wreckage of AMRAAM air-to-air missile that they say was fired by Pakistan Air Force fighter jet during a strike over Kashmir on Wednesday, after speaking with the media in the lawns of India's Defence Ministry in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2019

    Pakistan's F-16, AMRAAM Missiles Were Real Threat to Us - Ex-Indian Air Marshal

    © REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (103)
    0 20

    India’s armed forces previously showed parts of an AMRAAM medium-range missile allegedly launched from a Pakistani Air Force F-16 that was recovered in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir following a dogfight on 27 February. Islamabad has consistently denied having either scrambled or lost US-built fighter jets in the aerial combat.

    Simhakutty Varthaman, retired Indian air marshal and father of Wing Commander Abhinandan who was briefly held in custody in Pakistan, claimed that Pakistan’s F-16 purportedly deployed in a 27 February dogfight and its AMRAAM missiles were a “real threat” to New Delhi, The Times of India reported.

    “The Indian Air Force strike happened when the maximum targets were inside the camp. The structural damage might be limited, but the fuse of the bomb is delayed to ensure maximum casualties. Pakistan’s F-16s and AMRAAM missiles were the real threat to us. We had to first get F-16s off our back by making sure they were headed to some other direction when we were going to Balakot”.

    Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Wednesday, he said that the laser-guided smart bombs used to attack a suspected Jaish-e Mohammad camp at Balakot could have killed 250 to 300 terrorists.

    READ MORE: Pakistani Military Says It's 'Immaterial' Whether F-16 Was Used in India Clash

    Varthaman then added that India had launched seven aircraft towards Bahawalpur, which he claimed was the “headquarters” of Jaish-e Mohammad.

    “Pakistan thought we were on the way to attack Bahawalpur and sent F-16s to engage with our fighter aircraft. Simultaneously, we launched aircraft to attack Balakot. In a nutshell, the Pakistan Air Force was deceived completely. Pakistan was in a total state of alert, they knew an attack from India was imminent. However, they did not realise that we got into their territory”, he said.

    The Times of India cited Varthaman as saying that the Balakot strike was the first time that IAF aircraft had crossed the Line of Control (de facto border) since the 1971 war with Pakistan.

    “When fighter aircraft fly 10 km within the border, radars alert us to turn back. If a pilot goes within 8 km of the border, he faces a lot of questions and inquiry. As a nation, we decided to violate this huge thumb rule and went inside Pakistan. But, the government clearly mentioned that it was a non-military, pre-emptive strike”, he said.

    Varthaman went on to say that the choice of the target had been stipulated by the desire to “avoid civilian casualties”:

    “The facility was located in a thick forest on a hilltop far away from civilian presence”.

    Escalation of Tensions

    Relations between India and Pakistan further deteriorated after a suicide attack allegedly claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e Mohammad that killed over 40 Indian soldiers on 14 February. Following the attack, New Delhi accused Islamabad of supporting terrorists – a claim, flatly denied by Pakistan as “unsubstantiated”.

    Pakistani F-16 fighter jets (File)
    © AFP 2019 / AAMIR QURESHI
    Pakistan Deploys Entire F-16 Squadron on Indian Border - Report
    In response to the attack, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes on a suspected terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan on 26 February, later claiming it had killed 300 terrorists.

    Islamabad has denied the existence of any such camps in the area, with local media citing locals as saying that besides hitting some 15 pine trees, only one elderly villager was hurt in the attack.

    The following day, the two countries' aircraft engaged in aerial combat over Kashmir, with Islamabad alleging it had shot down two Indian aircraft and captured Abhinandan. New Delhi, in turn, admitted to the loss of only one of its MiG-21s and claimed that it had destroyed a Pakistani F-16, having displayed parts of an AMRAAM medium-range missile that was recovered in Indian-administered Kashmir.

    The missile is said to have been fired by a US-made jet, with India alleging that Islamabad could have violated the fighter jet's sale deal with the United States. In the meantime, Pakistan has flatly denied that US-made F-16s were either deployed or lost. 

    READ MORE: Pakistan: India Claims F-16 Was Downed for Political Gains as Election Looms

    Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and his MiG-21 plane were downed during aerial combat over the disputed region of Kashmir on 27 February. The Indian side claims that Varthaman managed to destroy a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet before being brought down himself and forced to eject from the aircraft.

    A Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet flies during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018
    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    US Takes Claims of Pakistan's 'Misuse' of F-16 in Dogfight With Indian MIG Seriously
    Shortly after landing in the Pakistani-administered part of Kashmir, he was captured, with a video circulating on social media allegedly showing Pakistani troops protecting him for a furious mob that purportedly demanded that the pilot be handed over to them.

    After spending two days in Pakistani custody, Islamabad released the pilot as a gesture of goodwill. Moments before his release, a video emerged showing Abhinandan heaping praise on the Pakistani army for saving him from the mob and expressing “regret over the role of Indian media for creating war hysteria”.

    Some local media later suggested that the video had been recorded under duress and was allegedly heavily edited.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (103)

    Related:

    Pakistan Forces Remain on Alert Amid Escalation With India, Border Trade on Hold
    Pakistan Warns India’s Anti-Satellite Weapon Threatens Regional Security
    India Sends Note Verbale to Pakistan for Release of Indian Prisoners - Source
    Tags:
    aircraft, warplanes, aerial combat, dogfight, pilot, tensions, missile, fighter jet, MiG-21, F-16, military, Indian Air Force (IAF), Abhinandan Varthaman, Kashmir, Balakot, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse