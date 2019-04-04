Register
14:52 GMT +304 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Beyond visual range air to air AMRAAM missile showed lie of Pakistan

    Indian Woman Officer Who Helped Fight Back Pak Air Raid May Be Rewarded - Report

    © Photo: sandeep bol / twitter
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The woman officer was at the command in the Indian Air Force (IAF) control room in the border state of Punjab. She was instrumental in India's counter-response to Pakistani air raids on Indian territory, which involved scrambling seven MiGs to engage Pakistani F-16s.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Pakistani air raid on an Indian military establishment was foiled due to the preparedness and presence of mind of a woman officer from the Indian Air Force (IAF), as per a media report. The said raid occurred on 27 February, a day after India raided terror camps on Pakistani territory earlier. 

    The report further stated that Indian authorities are preparing to honour the officer for her exemplary courage and presence of mind.

    READ MORE: Pakistani Military Says It's 'Immaterial' Whether F-16 Was Used in India Clash

    "The Indian Air Force is set to recommend the name of a young woman squadron leader for a medal for distinguished service after she showed exceptional courage to guide India's response to the air raid attempted by Pakistan on 27 February", reads a report published in the English daily Times of India, citing a source.

    Top defence sources said the officer, who was not named due to security concerns, took over the reins at the secure control room in Punjab. 

    Indian Air Force Su-30MKI
    © AFP 2019 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    Indian Su-30MKI Jets Force Pakistani F-16s to Retreat to Own Airspace - Source
    She was the one who had called for the scrambling of seven MiG-21 Bison aircraft and informed the pilots in the air about the presence of F-16s with AMRAAMs. 

    A media report, citing sources, read that at around 8:45 am on 27 February, the first signs of a possible attack emerged — Pakistan had closed down its civilian airspace and stopped all commercial flights. Half an hour later, IAF assets picked up multiple aircraft taking off from different air bases.

    READ MORE: Indian Missile Mistakenly Hit its Own Chopper in Conflict with Pakistan — Report

    The report suggests that during the ensuing dogfight, for defending the Indian air space when Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman crossed the LoC while chasing a fleeing Pakistani jet, the officer repeatedly shouted, "turn cold, turn cold". But Abhinandan could not hear anything inside his Bison, as Pakistan had jammed radio frequencies.

    Captain Abhinandan, who landed on Pakistani soil, was taken into custody by India's neighbour, but was later returned. 

    India conducted an air raid on alleged terrorist training centres in Balakot in Pakistan a day before the Pakistani raid. The surgical strike by India was in retaliation to the killing of over 40 Indian soldiers by a suicide bomber who claimed to be operating under instructions from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group. 

    Related:

    Indian Army, Air Force, Navy Reportedly Ready to Strike Pakistan AGAIN
    Indian Air Force MiG-27 Warplane Crashes in Rajastan (PHOTOS)
    Indian Air Force on High Alert After 2 Pakistani Jets Fly Near Border - Report
    Indian Air Force Lost Seven Warplanes Since Beginning of 2019 - Reports
    Tags:
    dogfight, fighter jets, crash, airstrike, F-16, MiG-21, Pakistan Air Force, Indian Air Force, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse