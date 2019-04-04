Man Accused of Christchurch Mosque Attacks to Face 50 Murder Charges

Earlier, the suspect in the attack, identified as 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant, was detained and has been since then charged with murder and put into custody.

Man accused of Christchurch mosque attacks would face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges Friday, the New Zealand police said in a statement.

Why the Root Cause of Christchurch Bloodbath Lies Deeper Than Thought

Earlier, the New Zealand government decided to change the country's gun laws in response to the Christchurch mosques deadly terrorist attack that took place on March 15, 2019 and left 50 people dead.

Shortly after the tragedy, on March 21, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced a ban on military-style semi-automatic firearms and assault rifles.