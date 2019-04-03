'Cool' Will be New Single From Priyanka's Hubby

The Nick-yanka couple, as Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas are called, is in a “creativity creation zone”. Last week, Priyanka released the first episode of her reality web-series “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing”, which is still accruing exponential viewership. The couple says that they have many things planned for the future.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Global star Priyanka Chopra's celebrity husband Nick Jonas and his brothers have titled their next single "Cool" and is set to be released this Friday.

The single will be available on Apple Music and the pre-add/pre-save campaign is already underway. The announcement was posted by Nick on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He announced "Cool" would "drop" on Friday to his fans. "Pre-save the song at JonasBrothers.com to hear it first", he said.



What is not yet clear is whether the new single would feature Priyanka Chopra and the other glam girls in the Jonas brothers' family, much like their previous single "Sucker".

Sucker was the first single from the Jonas Brothers' after their reunion. The song made its debut at number one on most charts and was a blockbuster hit. The music video included Priyanka Chopra, Danielle, and Sophie Turner, alongside Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas.