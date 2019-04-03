'Cool' Will be New Single From Priyanka's Hubby

New Delhi (Sputnik): Global star Priyanka Chopra's celebrity husband Nick Jonas and his brothers have titled their next single "Cool" and is set to be released this Friday.
Check out how @priyankachopra teased the #JonasBrothers fans with a sneak peek and announced that the next song is set to release on Fridayhttps://t.co/eGaoRQNtH7— Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) April 3, 2019
The single will be available on Apple Music and the pre-add/pre-save campaign is already underway. The announcement was posted by Nick on his Instagram page on Tuesday.
He announced "Cool" would "drop" on Friday to his fans. "Pre-save the song at JonasBrothers.com to hear it first", he said.
MUSIC: Jonas Brothers – Cool https://t.co/E0m9x2o35O pic.twitter.com/nwXoOeusdY— justhiphop (@justhiphop5) April 3, 2019
Sucker was the first single from the Jonas Brothers' after their reunion. The song made its debut at number one on most charts and was a blockbuster hit. The music video included Priyanka Chopra, Danielle, and Sophie Turner, alongside Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas.
