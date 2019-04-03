India Working With Russia to Sign Co-op Deals on Space, Energy, Defence - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India is working with Russia to sign agreements on nuclear sector, energy, defence and cooperation in other fields in the future, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There are a number of agreements in the pipeline. We are looking at a document that will carry forward India's cooperation with Russia in the Far East. A number of documents are there also in the defence field, in the space field, in the nuclear field. We also expect forward movement in the field of energy — hydrocarbons, oil, gas, coking coal", Varma said.

According to him, head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin is expected to visit India soon in order to discuss manned spaceflights.

The statement of the envoy comes in the run-up to the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and the separate India-Russia bilateral summit in Vladivostok, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to meet in order to discuss relations between the two countries.