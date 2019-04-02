Register
20:40 GMT +302 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian flag

    India Sends Note Verbale to Pakistan for Release of Indian Prisoners - Source

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    India has conveyed its deep concern to the Pakistan government over the issue of the release and repatriation of Indian civilians and fishermen held in Pakistani prisons despite completion of their sentences and confirmation of their nationality.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A source in India's Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik that New Delhi has sent a note verbale to Islamabad regarding its long-pending request for the release of civilian prisoners in Pakistan jails.

    "The esteemed High Commission is requested to make immediate necessary arrangements for the immediate release and repatriation of 10 Indian civilian prisoners lodged in Pakistan jails who have already completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to the Government of Pakistan," the source added.

    READ MORE: Pakistani Forces Kill Indian Fisherman, India Demands Investigation — Report 

    There are 385 Indian fishermen who have completed their jail terms in Pakistan and their nationality has been confirmed 

    "It is requested that urgent and  concrete steps be taken to repatriate them to India at the earliest, along with their boats," the source stated. 

    Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan border area at Ranbir Singh Pura, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Jammu, India, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    3 Pakistani Soldiers Killed as Heavy Firing Continues Between India and Pakistan
    India has also shared its serious concerns regarding the delayed information of the death of one Indian fisherman to the Indian embassy in Islamabad. The Indian government urged Pakistan to ensure the safety and well-being of all Indian prisoners.

    The Indian government has also sought consular access to the prisoners stuck in Pakistani jails at the earliest date, including granting visas to medical staff to allow them to assess the mental condition of inmates.

    India and Pakistan shared the latest list of prisoners in each other's custody on 1 January 2019. According to the Consular Access Agreement of 21 May 2008, both India and Pakistan share details of the prisoners lodged in each other's jails twice a year: on 1 January and 1 July.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Provides Consular Access to Indian Citizens in its Jails

    In May 2018, both countries revived a decade-old mechanism of the Joint Judicial Committee that looks into humanitarian issues of fishermen and prisoners in each other's custody. The committee members visit and meet prisoners in each other's jails and propose steps to ensure humane treatment and expedite the release of inmates who have completed their prison terms. The committee met seven times between 2007 and 2013.

    Relations between Islamabad and New Delhi spiralled downwards in mid-February when a Pakistan-based terror group attacked an army convoy and killed at least 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    Related:

    Pakistan to Release 439 Indian Fishermen To Reduce Tensions with India
    Pakistan Seeks More Evidence from India to Act Against Kashmir Terror Attackers
    No Terror Camps Found in Pakistan at Locations Pointed by India - Islamabad
    US, India Urge Pakistan to Take Action Against Terrorists - State Dept
    Tags:
    fishermen, prison, release, Indian Foreign Ministry, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse