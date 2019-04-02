Rafale Jet Deal Features in Election Manifesto of India's Main Opposition Party

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concluded $8.7 billion deal with the French Government in 2016 to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government deal. Indian opposition parties have been demanding a probe, as they allege that the price of fighter jets under this deal is inflated and the Indian government had favoured a private company.
READ MORE: France Denies Buying Rafale Fighter Jets at a Price Cheaper Than India
"Congress will investigate several deals entered into by the BJP Government in the last 5 years and, in particular, the Rafale deal (sic)," the manifesto says as part of the promises made under the anti-corruption plank.
Bhalchandra Mungekar, a member of the manifesto committee, further added that the inquiry into the Rafale deal will be initiated on the "first day after coming to power".
The review petition pertains to the 14 December judgement over the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, in which the Supreme Court of India had given a clean chit to the Modi government.
READ MORE: Top Indian Court to Review its Earlier Judgement on $8.7 Billion Rafale Deal
The court is currently hearing a number of petitions filed by private citizens on the issue. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners in the case, has alleged that the government lied in court about the Rafale deal and should face perjury charges.
General elections in India are scheduled to be held in seven phases, from 11 April to 19 May 2019, to form the 17th Lok Sabha and to elect the next Indian prime minister. The counting of votes is scheduled for 23 May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)