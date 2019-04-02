Wandering Wild Bear Creates Panic in South Indian Town (VIDEO)

The animal created scenes of chaos and fear among locals for three hours until it was caught by the forest department.

New Delhi (Sputnik): An adult sloth bear strayed into the town of Jangaon in the south Indian state of Telangana in the early hours of Monday. The forest department and Kakatiya Zoo Park staff captured the bear after using a tranquilizer gun, later releasing it into the Tadvai forest area.

"The wild bear was first noticed by the police personnel deployed at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police. When the security personnel tried to shun it, the bear climbed a tree and remained there till the forest department's rescue team reached the spot. But as soon as the team tried to tranquilise the bear, it jumped from the tree and climbed another one inside the neighbouring bus depot workshop," local media cited G Ramalinga, Warangal Urban and Jangaon district forest officer, as saying.

Wild bear creates panic in Telengana. Shrinking animal habitats is responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/LCiuZmUp1y — Sindhu Singh (@SindhuIndus) April 2, 2019

It is believed that the bear might have entered the town from nearby Champak Hills in search of food and water, reports added.