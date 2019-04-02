Priyanka Chopra and Hubby Nick Jonas Plan to Sue American Magazine: Reports

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are facing the first real fight of their marriage, against a US magazine for its “cooked-up” cover story, which suggests that the duo are already headed for divorce.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The US edition of the magazine OK! had claimed in their recent cover story that Bollywood star turned Hollywood sensation and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are headed for a break-up. The couple got in December of last year, amid much media attention.

Disheartening to see that a top magazine like #OK is working so hard to get @priyankachopra & @nickjonas divorced. Why has nobody sued the magazine for defamation or slander? They must elaborate the reason she is receiving so much bad press.

Sad to see all quiet on the matter 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/S8MlEY09jo — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) March 31, 2019

Nickyanka, as they are called by fans, were happily enjoying their holiday in Miami when the story broke out.

📸 Nick and Priyanka having fun in Miami — March 23, 2019 pic.twitter.com/ekki8j1tkL — 🍦 (@TheJonasScoop) March 23, 2019

The story claimed that the couple is heading for a divorce, within 117 days of their wedding. The story also reported that Nick's family members have raised concern about Chopra's lifestyle and behaviour.

"These are all cooked-up stories, just to create an unnecessary stir and sell copies. Priyanka and Nick are happily married, but it's saddening to see how people have been targeting the ever since they tied the knot. And if it was an April Fool's prank, it was a terrible one, for sure," a close family source was quoted as saying by News18 media group, condemning the report.

Gossipcop.com reacted to the story by reachig out to Priyanka's representative, who confirmed that the OK! story was "nonsense".

"Once she makes up her mind to deal with negative rumour-mongering, nothing can stop her. Priyanka will let loose her legal team on this news-manufacturing tabloid and ensure they get to their knees," Priyanka's close associate was cited as saying, according to media reports.

OK! magazine in its latest cover story said that "the couple are quickly falling out of love now and they are starting to really get to know each other. They've been fighting about everything — work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things and now they're paying the price."

No you are prediction didn't come true, this whole divorce thing is a rumour created by a trashy magazine who has created fake news abt other couples also in tha past and Indian media is spreading this fake news pic.twitter.com/GHSmkplm3m — Chopra (@PCmaniac2000) March 31, 2019

