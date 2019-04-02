Register
10:39 GMT +302 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan border area at Ranbir Singh Pura, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Jammu, India, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016

    3 Pakistani Soldiers Killed as Heavy Firing Continues Between India and Pakistan

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 31

    The two nuclear-armed nations have been embroiled in sporadic fighting since mid-February, when a Pakistan-based terror group attacked an army convoy and killed at least 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Three Pakistani soldiers were killed and one was critically injured amid cross-border gunfire and and shelling between India and Pakistan on Tuesday. One Indian soldier was also killed, while five others sustained injuries in the hostilities, which flared up on Monday. The exchange of fire between the two armies has spread to more areas along the line of control (de facto border).

    READ MORE: India Operationalises Strategic Command Near Border With China

    "Three brave sons of soil laid their lives in the line of duty. Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Rakhchakri, Rawalakot Sector along Line of Control(LoC),"  Inter-Services Public Relations of Pakistan(ISPR) said.  

    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu, on October 3, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    One Civilian Injured as India, Pakistan Exchange Heavy Fire in Kashmir
    The deceased soldiers were identified as Subedar Muhammad Riaz, Lance Havaldar Aziz Ullah and Sepoy Shahid Mansib. Pakistani media reports claim that one elderly man was also killed and five other local Pakistanis, including two women, were injured in the attack.

    Tuesday marks the second consecutive day of heavy firing and shelling between the two nuclear-armed nations. Earlier on Monday, an Indian border guard was killed and four others wounded in shelling across the border in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to media reports, a 5-year-old was killed in Jammu in yesterday's exchange of fire, while many others have sustained injuries on both sides.

    READ MORE: Indian Su-30MKI Jets Force Pakistani F-16s to Retreat to Own Airspace — Source

    After the terror attack in Pulwama, the  Indian Air Force conducted an airstrike on an alleged terror camp in Balakot inside Pakistan on 26 February, which resulted, the following day, in the first dogfight between the two nation's warplanes in five decades. Pakistan claimed that two Indian fighter jets were shoot down in the clash while India contradict the Pakistani claim, saying that an Indian MiG-21 Bison was downed along with a Pakistani F-16. 

    Related:

    India to Respond to Pakistan's Bullets 'With Bombs' - Modi Party Leader
    US, India Urge Pakistan to Take Action Against Terrorists - State Dept
    No Terror Camps Found in Pakistan at Locations Pointed by India - Islamabad
    Pakistan Seeks More Evidence from India to Act Against Kashmir Terror Attackers
    Tags:
    civilian casualties, injury, deaths, firing, shelling, Pakistani Army, Indian Army, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse