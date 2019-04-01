Register
19:25 GMT +301 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 22, 2013 photo, an Indian army soldier stands guard along barbed wire near the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Krishna Ghati (KG Sector) in Poonch, 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Jammu, India

    India Operationalises Strategic Command Near Border With China

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    India has been slowly increasing its military presence near the border with China amid reports of Beijing bolstering its forces in the region following the Doklam Standoff in 2017.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) — India's border guard force — has operationalised a strategic command in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh-Ladakh district after moving it from Chandigarh on Monday. 

    READ MORE: India's Anti-Satellite Missile Test ‘Stark Message’ to Pakistan, China – Report

    The move is considered to be part of New Delhi's plan to counter the ever-increasing Chinese military build-up in the region.

    "We are operational from the Ladakh region beginning 1 April and the force headquarters in Delhi has been informed," ITBP IG Arvind Kumar told the PTI news agency.

    Tibet
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tibetan Monks Trained in India Banned From Teaching in Chinese County
    Director General (DG) S S Deswal, head of the fource, is expected to visit the military installation soon.

    The agency reported that the new command will include about a dozen battalions deployed along the Chinese border that runs along Jammu and Kashmir, and in the future more troops will be deployed to enhance the presence of the force on this icy, blizzard-prone mountainous border.

    ​Earlier, the ITBP completed construction of the Permanent Integrated Composite Building (PICB) in the Leh region, with a central heating system and freeze-proof toilets for border outposts located at high-altitude areas, where the temperature plummets as low as —45 degrees Celsius in the winter.

    READ MORE: US Thanks India for Efforts to Cut Venezuela Oil Exports

    The ITBP is tasked with guarding the 2,168-mile long Sino-India border, working to prevent trans-border crimes, smuggling and unauthorised entry into the territory of India. Presently, it has 56 service battalions, four specialist battalions, 17 training centres and seven logistics establishments with a total strength of almost 90,000 personnel.

    Related:

    Nepal's Proximity With China Not At India’s Expense - Nepali Ambassador
    China Deploys Troops Near India-Pak Border to Safeguard CPEC Projects - Reports
    Bank of China Opens its First Branch in India to Boost Financial Cooperation
    Taking China's Cues India Begins 1st-Ever Military Drill with 17 African Nations
    Tags:
    command and control centers, command, deployment, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir, India, China, Kashmir, Tibet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse