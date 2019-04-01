Woman Suspected of Killing Kim's Brother Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge - Report

A Vietnamese woman who is the only suspect in custody for the killing of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's brother pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a Malaysian court on Monday, AP reported, citing her lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told the Malaysian court that her guilty plea showed Doan Thi Huong "has taken responsibility" for her actions. In asking for a lenient sentence, he also told the court that her move saved judicial time, according to AP.

"She is neither a criminal nor has the propensity to commit a crime", Hisyam was quoted by AP as saying. Hisyam added that four North Korean suspects still at large were the "real assassins".

Her lawyer explained that Doan Thi Huong had been offered a charge related to causing hurt instead of murder and that it is likely that she could walk out free soon.

