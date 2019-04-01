At Least 4 Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Region Skirmish – Report

According to reports, at least 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorrist were killed in encounter with Indian security forces early Monday.

The clashes between security forces and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorrist occured in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir region early Monday, according to India TV. The exchange of fire broke out in Lassipora area of the district, News Nation reported.

As a result of the skirmish 2 AK rifles, 1 SLR and 1 pistol was recovered from the alleged terrorists.

The area was cordoned off upon receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, according to News Nation.

The encounter began after the Army's 44-Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary CRPF and special operation group (SOG) of J&K Police had launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Lassipora, according to the Deccan Herald news agency.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the forces, triggering a fierce gunfight in which four ultras were neutralised," a local police official said as cited by the Deccan Herald.

Search operation is underway, according to the ANI news agency.