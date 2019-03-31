NZ Mosque Shooter Makes Official Complaint About Mistreatment in Jail - Reports

On 15 March, 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant opened fire in two mosques in Christchurch, NZ, killing 50 people in what was later called a terrorist attack by the nation's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Notorious New Zealand mosque terrorist Brenton Tarrant has complained in a letter to officials that he has been denied the right to see visitors and make phone calls, Stuff NZ reported on Saturday.

Tarrant is "under constant observation and isolation. He doesn't get the usual minimum entitlements. So no phone calls and no visits," the media outlet cited a New Zealand Department of Corrections source as saying.

The complaint was filed as New Zealand prison rules allow inmates to make at least one phone call and have one visit per week that does not exceed 30 minutes.

Tarrant's killing spree, which he shared with the world in real-time via Facebook, has re-ignited national debates about anti-Muslim extremism, free speech and firearms.

In the aftermath of the shooting, New Zealand's authorities prohibited 'military-style' semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles and warned that anyone found with a copy of the manifesto could face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and that anyone who shares it could be jailed for 14 years.