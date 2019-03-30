Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea's New Britain – EMSC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Papua New Guinea's island of New Britain on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake was registered at 11:20 GMT. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 96 kilometres (60 miles) to the east of the town of Kimbe at a depth of 63 kilometres.

No casualties or damages have been reported.

Prelim M6.1 Earthquake New Britain region, Papua New Guinea Mar-30 11:20 UTC, updates https://t.co/iGZu9uUlPa — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) 30 марта 2019 г.

— Truth First — Lanka (@ApiWenuwen) 30 марта 2019 г.

​READ MORE: Magnitude 7.7 Quake Hits Southeast of Ecuador — USGS

Earlier in February, another 6.4-magnitude quake was reported in New Ireland, Papua New Guinea.

Last year, three earthquakes measuring 5.7, 5.9 and 6.2 on the Richter magnitude scale struck Papua New Guinea following a powerful quake that hit the Pacific island nation, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.