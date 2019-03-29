Register
    Demonstrators step on the posters of Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad which claimed attack on a bus that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, during a protest in Mumbai, India, February 15, 2019

    US-Made Weapon Found With Top JeM Terrorist Killed In Kashmir – Reports

    Asia & Pacific
    101

    Indian security forces killed two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists of Pakistani origin in a gun battle in the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian security agencies claim to have major evidence pointing to Pakistan’s support of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, according to media reports.

    Indian forces have seized a US-made M4 rifle used by the Pakistani Army from a reportedly Pakistani-origin Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in a gunfight with security forces in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior army official confirmed to Sputnik.

    Indian Air Force officials display a wreckage of AMRAAM air-to-air missile that they say was fired by Pakistan Air Force fighter jet during a strike over Kashmir on Wednesday, after speaking with the media in the lawns of India's Defence Ministry in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis
    Vidhi Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police told Indian Daily, New Indian Express that US-made M-4 assault rifle and an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the slain militants, whose identity was being ascertained. M-4 carbine rifle is being used by Pakistan and US special forces. It is the second M4 rifle seized in militancy-hit Kashmir in last six months.    

    Security forces continued their crackdown on terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pulwama terror attack, and over the last 24 hours six top terrorists have been killed and one has been arrested in the valley, according to media reports.

    Military officials say that the seizure of the US-made M 4 rifle proves a strong link between terror groups operating in the Kashmir Valley and the Pakistani Army.

    In fact, this is the second seizure of an M4 rifle in Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months. Earlier, security forces recovered an M4 rifle from a terrorist after an encounter with the nephew of Masood Azhar, Talha Rashid, in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2017.

    This is the second seizure of M 4 rifle in the Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months. Earlier, the security forces recovered an M4 rifle from a terrorist after an encounter with the nephew of Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar, Talha Rashid in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2017.

