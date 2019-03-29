Priyanka Chopra Reveals Marriage Made Her Think 'Next Chapter' In Life

Bollywood star turned Hollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra has confessed that marrying American singer Nick Jonas has made her think about the next chapter in life with marriage and that it was “scary”.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as she is known after marriage, has completed around a year of her engagement with her love, Nick, and she said that she is now searching for what's next in her life. "Desi girl" Priyanka revealed this as she embarked on a journey to collect wisdom from some inspirational women in a YouTube special titled "If I Could Tell You One Thing".

"I feel like right now, where I am is, I'm in my mid-30s and I'm trying to figure out where I go next, what I do next, what's the next phase in my life. I guess getting married really made me think about what the next chapter is", Chopra said while beginning her new YouTube series recently.

Baywatch-star Chopra said that the idea of the YouTube series sparked from her marriage to Nick Jonas.

In the first YouTube series, she interacted with three powerful women from varied fields. The women included American artistic gymnast Simone Biles, American rapper and actress Awkwafina, and Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg.

Chopra opened up to her up about her relationship with Jonas before starting her series on the social video networking site YouTube.

"It's scary s-t, man, getting married. I, in fact, initially felt a little more stressed about the fact that I'm a wife and I have to do everything right, and I think… once we found our groove, I realised that the beauty of being married is you can be completely who you are and the other person loves you, and that's like… there's a sense of calm", she added.

Chopra got engaged to Jonas in summer 2018 and ever since has been making all viral records break with her relationship news with her partner.