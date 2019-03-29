Russian Model Fighting for Her Life After Being WRONGLY Diagnosed in China

The Russian Consulate General in Shanghai is monitoring the situation of a Russian model, who was hospitalised in one of the city’s clinics, and is providing all possible assistance, spokesman Sergei Smolnikov told Sputnik.

Alisa Mitrova, a 21-year-old Russian model, has been fighting for her life for several days now after contracting meningitis in China, where she was working on contract.

It all started on 25 March, when the young woman was urgently hospitalised in Shanghai, where she was wrongly diagnosed with chickenpox.

As her health rapidly deteriorated, doctors determined some 12 hours later that Alisa was suffering from symptoms of bacterial meningitis. By the time they had figured it out, the model had already been transferred to intensive care.

According to her relatives, in the evening of 26 March, she briefly regained consciousness, but did not recognise her close ones. For 15 hours in the hospital, her friends paid 35,000 yuan ($5,217). Such immense expenses were due to the fact that bacterial meningitis was not covered by her insurance.

Alisa was transferred to another hospital, while her close ones are said to have launched a fundraising campaign to help her recover, and have managed to raise 1.5 million roubles ($23,077).

Speaking to Sputnik, Sergei Smolnikov, a spokesperson for the Russian Consulate General in Shanghai, said that Alisa had come back to her senses and is feeling better.

This is not the first time that a Russian model has contracted meningitis in China: in 2017, 14-year-old Vlada Dzyuba fell seriously ill with "acute meningitis" aggravated by "complete exhaustion".

The teen reportedly took part in a 13-hour fashion show in Shanghai with a fever. Shortly after, she went into a coma; Vlada spent two days in the hospital and passed away, never regaining consciousness.