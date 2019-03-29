Register
21:06 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of India and Pakistan (File Photo)

    India Calls Off Meet Over Inclusion of Alleged Secessionists in Pak Committee

    CC BY 2.0 / Giridhar Appaji Nag Y
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Kartarpur Corridor project is underway despite the escalation in cross-border tensions on account of the mid-February Pulwama terror attacks carried out in India by a Pakistan-based jihadist organization, which saw both the nuclear states engaging in active military posturing through a show of air power.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has called off the second round of talks on the Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan scheduled on 2 April after several concerns including the presence of secessionist leaders remained unresolved on the issue. Sources told Sputnik that India's objections are against the presence of members such as Gopal Singh Chawla, Tara Singh, Besant Singh, Maninder Singh and kuljeet singh in the 10 members Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee that will facilitate Sikh pilgrims after the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

    READ MORE: India, Pakistan to Complete Dedicated Corridor for Sikh Pilgrims by Next Year

    "India has also shared concerns and sought clarifications on reports that controversial elements have been appointed by Pakistan to a committee to be associated with the Kartarpur Corridor," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

    Flags of India and Pakistan (File Photo)
    CC BY 2.0 / Giridhar Appaji Nag Y
    India, Pakistan Hold Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor Despite Tensions
    It is alleged that Gopal Singh Chawla is a Khalistani terrorist and an associate of Lashkar-e-toiba terrorist group chief Hafiz Mohammed Sayeed while others have been known to have made provocative statements propagating hatred and violence. The MEA also sought clarifications from Pakistan on key proposals that it had put forward, at the last meeting to discuss the technical modalities of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. The ministry also indicated that the next meeting on the modalities could be rescheduled in mid-April at the zero point.

    "It has been conveyed that the next meeting on the modalities can be scheduled at an appropriate time after receiving Pakistan's response…Meanwhile, in order to take forward the infrastructure development for the corridor in an expeditious manner, India has proposed to hold another meeting of technical experts in mid-April to resolve outstanding issues at the zero point agreed to at the last meeting," the ministry added. 

    READ MORE: India Disappointed Over Pakistan’s Stance on Kartarpur Corridor – Report

    Pakistan regrets the Indian decision to postpone the upcoming Kartarpur meeting, jointly agreed by both sides on 14 March. The meeting was to discuss and find consensus on outstanding issues; Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

    The Kartarpur Corridor, slated to be operationalised this year, is an Indo-Pak people-to-people exchange project to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the final resting place of Sikhism's founder and its first guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The place is located at Kartarpur in Pakistan at a distance of 3 kilometres from the international border.

    Related:

    India Denies Visas to Pakistani Journalists for Indo-Pak Kartarpur Corridor Meet
    First Sentencing in 1984 Indian Anti-Sikh Mass Carnage Case
    Pakistan to Open Yet Another Religious Corridor for Indian Sikh Pilgrims
    India, Pakistan Agree for Smooth Progress in Sikh Shrine Project Amid Tensions
    Tags:
    shrine, Sikh, separatist, religion, border, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse