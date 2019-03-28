Failure to Reintegrate 60,000 Taliban Threat to Afghan Peace Deal - US Inspector

"A failure to peacefully reintegrate as many as 60,000 heavily armed Taliban long-term would threaten any peace agreement as disaffected former Taliban who may have been expecting a peace dividend may return to violent and predatory behaviour", SIGAR spokesperson Lauren Mick said in a press release accompanying the report.
A weak economy, the report added, will offer few sustainable options for reintegrating Taliban fighters and without additional external donor funding, the peace agreement will collapse.
The press release comes after negotiations between US and Taliban officials kicked off in late February in Doha where they agreed to a preliminary framework that calls for the United States to withdraw troops in exchange for counterterrorism assurances from the insurgents.
