Fire at Skyscraper in Bangladeshi Capital Claims Lives of 19 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 19 people were killed, while 70 were injured in a fire that broke out at a skyscraper in Dhaka on Thursday, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

The huge blaze started at the eighth floor of the 22-storey building in the capital’s Banani area at around 1:00 p.m. local time [7:00 a.m. GMT] and quickly spread to other floors. The cause of the fire still remains unclear, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

Local authorities have said that the death toll may further increase, according to the newspaper.

As many as 21 firefighting units were involved in the fire extinguishing operation alongside the police and Army, Navy and Air Forces.

A fire has broken out at the 18th storied FR Tower at the capital’s Banani on Thursday. The fire originated on the 9th floor of the building located at Banani’s road no 17 at 12:55pm. 17 firefighting units have been dispatched to the scene to douse the flames. #BananiFire #Dhaka pic.twitter.com/YiB85FjArt — tamimiqbal (@nill_tamimiqbal) 28 марта 2019 г.

According to the newspaper, fire incidents regularly occur at skyscrapers in Dhaka due to lack of proper fire safety.