Facebook Wrongly Refers to Kashmir as Separate Country, Apologises for 'Mistake'

The US-based social media company on Tuesday, while announcing that it had removed several groups and accounts that engaged in “inauthentic behaviour” as they pretended to be something else but have either originated from or were tied to Iran, mentioned Kashmir as a separate entity.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media giant Facebook has regretted "mistakenly" referring Kashmir as a separate country in one of its blog posts. While apologising, Facebook mentioned that it had removed the erroneous reference.

The blog by the US social networking company had listed Kashmir among countries targeted by an Iran-based network.

READ MORE: Mark Zuckerberg Has ‘Panic Chute’ in Facebook Conference Room – Reports

"We mistakenly included ‘Kashmir' in our blog post when listing the countries and regions impacted by the Iranian network we disrupted for coordinated inauthentic behaviour", media reports quoted Facebook as saying.

​The social media giant posted on Tuesday a blog update mentioning that it had removed several pages, groups, and accounts for engaging in "coordinated inauthentic" behaviour.

In a blog post on March 26, #Facebook's Head of #Cybersecurity Policy mentioned #Kashmir as a separate entity from #India. pic.twitter.com/FL6U4xEgUM — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 27, 2019

"Today, we removed 513 Pages, Groups and accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of multiple networks tied to Iran", Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said in the blog.

"They operated in Egypt, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Kashmir, Kazakhstan or broadly across the Middle East and North Africa", Gleicher added.

"Kashmir was the subject of some of the content shared by this network (operated from Iran), but it should not have been included in that list. We have corrected this in the blog post and we apologise for any confusion caused", the apology by Facebook added.

READ MORE: Facebook Blocks Posting of Cuban Article on Venezuela, Marks it Spam (PHOTOS)

Kashmir region has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947, by their rival claims to the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Four wars and numerous military conflicts later, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in 2003. Both sides, however, have repeatedly accused each other of violating the truce. The northern portion of Kashmir remains in Pakistani hands, but the remainder is still under Indian control.