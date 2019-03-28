Indian Forces Kill Three Militants in Kashmir, Search Op Continues - Report

As per the data available on the South Asian Terrorism Portal, Indian Security Forces have undertaken 42 encounters this year alone in the state of Jammu and Kashmir killing 55 militants. Indian Forces also lost 58 individuals in anti-terror operations.

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least three militants were reportedly killed in a gunfight with Indian troops in the Keller area of Shopian district in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. Sources told Sputnik that the Indian Army, police and paramilitary had launched a joint cordon and search operation in the early hours after receiving input about the presence of some militants in the locality. The joint search team was however attacked by the militants during the search operation and a gunfight ensued.

News agency ANI quoted Jammu and Kashmir police to inform that the militants killed belonged to two different terror groups.

Police officials received similar input on Wednesday night about the presence of militants at another location and during the search operations, they were fired upon by militants.

Local authorities have ordered to suspend internet services on mobile phones in Handwara and Sopore Police districts until further notice following the exchange of fire.

An official said the service was suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area. Security forces in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in India have remained on high alert since the Pulwama attack on 14 February in which at least 40 personnel from the Indian paramilitary forces were killed.

According to the South Asian Terrorism Portal, Indian troops successfully eliminated at least 270 terrorists from Kashmir and in the process, 95 troops lost their lives in 2018.