Actress Sunny Leone's Video Goes Viral Showing Her 'Stealing' Fruit Cakes

The Bollywood heart-throb put up a status update on her social page complaining about how her team did not give her “so much as a piece of cake” and how she had to resort to “stealing” the banana cake slices that were lying at the Radio Mirchi studio table. The video post has gone viral.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The video posted by the porn-star-turned Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has gone viral in which she was seen packing slices of banana cake in tissue paper while saying "There are lots of starving people in this world. You should not waste food. This is not for me as I am allergic to nuts".

Leone keeps packing the fruit cakes unhindered while the hosts at the radio station, where she was a guest for a show, were heard shouting "stop stealing".

Ummmm yes I have so much fun working!

After all this, my team didn’t even give me a piece of cake! They just took it and ate it! Didn’t even offer me!!

Thanks @RadioMirchi and @mirchiprerna for letting me steal cake! So much fun! pic.twitter.com/IjTh9dhx7G — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 25, 2019

The actress has been known to play pranks with people, especially those whom she works with. The video post has gone viral, inviting hilarious reactions from her fans. In her tweet, Leone thanks the radio station for letting her steal cakes, calling it "fun".

Sunny's social update has prompted hilarious reactions from her fans.

One person called her a ‘pretty thief'. "Kubsurat chorni,"

Khubsurat chorni.Cutie pie is stealing cake for her and her team mates😀😁😍 — ujjwal sheel (@UjjwalSheel) March 26, 2019

Serves ‘them' right says another reaction, adding that next time they will not ‘starve' you.

🤣🤣🤣 That’s right sunny, that serves them right next time they will not sterve you👍😍 — Richard S Kamara (@RichardSKamara3) March 26, 2019

This fan called her ‘very funny' and ‘gorgeous', all in one breath!

Wow it's really funny my gorgeous girl @SunnyLeone you are stealing cake for yourself❤❤❤and making excuses it's for other it's funny lol☺☺☺hehe I am fan 9f your all act my sunny❤❤you are superstar baby❤❤you are looking damn gorgeous stunning in this lovely dress up❤❤ — saddam husain (@Saddrisia) March 25, 2019

