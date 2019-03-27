Pakistan Seeks More Evidence from India to Act Against Kashmir Terror Attackers

The Pakistani administration has shared preliminary findings with the government of India after examining the Indian dossier on the mid-February Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir that killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Responding exactly a month after the handing over of India's dossier on Jaish-e-Mohammed, Pakistan has sought more evidence from India to act against the alleged perpetrators of the Pulwama terrorist attack that took place on 14 February in the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared its preliminary findings with India after examining the Indian report on the Pulwama incident. Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Ajay Bisaria was called to the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and shared the findings.

"The Government of Pakistan has shared preliminary findings with the Government of India after examining the Indian report of Pulwama incident. The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Foreign Secretary and the findings on the Pulwama incident were shared with him", the Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement said.

Pakistan has said that it needs more information and evidence for it to take further action.

"We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward", the ministry said, after it shared the findings with the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad.

Earlier, the prime minister of Pakistan had offered cooperation in the investigation if credible evidence was provided by India. In response to this offer, a dossier was handed over to Pakistan on 27 February 2019 which had the details about the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps, as well its top leadership within the territory of Pakistan.

"Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security", the ministry further added.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pak-based terror group, has claimed responsibility for the 14 February Pulwama terror attack. After the incident, the Indian Air Force conducted an aerial strike in Balakot inside Pakistan on 26 February against JeM's terror infrastructure. The standoff escalated into a show of air power by the two countries.