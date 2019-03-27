Register
17:04 GMT +327 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This picture taken at the Ancol amusement park in Jakarta on March 26, 2019 shows a statue of a mermaid with golden tube tops. A pair of bare-breasted mermaid statues have been given some family values treatment at an Indonesian theme park where officials slipped golden tube over their voluptuous assets.

    Indonesian Park Covers Naked Mermaid Statues With Tops to Honour ‘Eastern Norms’

    © AFP 2019 / ADEK BERRY
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An amusement park in Jakarta has been mocked online since its administration decided to wrap up the curves of its topless mermaids to create a friendlier family environment. Following a barrage of criticism, the figures in question have disappeared from public view altogether.

    After being covered with golden tops, the giant statues of mermaids were removed from a resort in the country’s capital Ancol Dreamland Park, The Jakarta Post reports. The outlet cites the spokeswoman of the city-owned property developer, running the facility, Rika Lestari, saying that they are working to make the statues “look better”.

    “[The statues] are currently being fixed. They became the centre of attention so we are fixing them to improve them”, she told the newspaper without giving any further details, e.g. which parts are being fixed, or whether the figures were somehow damaged or broken.

    She also did not specify when the repairs would be finished or when the new-look mermaids would return to their spots. 

    READ MORE: Some Rihanna, Ariana Grande Songs Banned in Indonesia Over 'Porn Association'

    The decorations at Ancol Dreamland Park landed in the international spotlight after it the operator covered the naked breasts of the two giant mermaids, which have been there for decades, with golden tube tops, called kemben in Indonesia. The park’s management decided they were incompatible with “eastern norms”, according to The Jakarta Post. The company’s spokeswoman Rika Lestari revealed they covered the artworks last year, saying the company’s “objective, other than beautifying them, was to adjust to eastern norms”. 

    According to her, no outside group pressed the administration to cover the statues. She explained that Ancol did hide the breasts under the shiny fabric because “it is trying to become an amusement park and vacation spot for families”.

    “We’re eastern people, we have eastern culture, so what was inappropriate we made it more appropriate. It’s just a matter of perception, because what we’ve done was the best for us. It’s a good thing, so why not”, she told the Indonesian newspaper Kompas.

    However, the change did not seem to sit well with visitors, who kept pulling the tops down, according to The Guardian, and netizens, who ripped the park online.

    ​Some begged to uncover the mermaids again since they’re simply works of art.

    Related:

    Some Rihanna, Ariana Grande Songs Banned in Indonesia Over 'Porn Association'
    Indonesian 'Gay Muslim Comics' Instagram Page Banned After Government Request
    Sole Survivor of Indonesian Music Group Hit by Tsunami Buries His Wife
    Chinese Woman Imprisoned Over Blasphemy Against Islam in Indonesia
    Tags:
    park, Muslim, Islam, mermaiding, Jakarta, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse