Nepal's Proximity With China Not At India’s Expense - Nepali Ambassador

India is concerned by the increasing influence of China in Nepal and the dangers it augurs for the balance of power in the region, after seeing how Beijing has been making serious headway in investment-intensive infrastructure projects in the country.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Brushing aside India's concern, Nepal's Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya reiterated that the emerging relationship between Nepal and China will not be at the cost of India.

Nepal is a landlocked country sandwiched between Indian and Chinese territory in the Himalayan region.

"Nepal and China may be getting close for mutual economic and trade gains but the emerging relationship between the two is not at all at the cost of India", Nilambar Acharya said while addressing a programme organized by the Indian trade and industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi.

"India and Nepal have been close countries for ages and are even common inheritors of similar and identical civilization. Therefore, both nations should make continuous efforts to further broaden the scope of their relationship for mutual gains and comforts", Nepal's ambassador clarified.

Nilambar Acharya invited Indian business houses to invest in hydro projects, tourism, construction of roads and highways and other similar ventures in Nepal.

Recently China has been investing heavily in infrastructure projects in Nepal. To combat China's moves, India has increased its aid to Nepal and has been focusing on efficient and timely implementation of its projects in the country.